What does it take to be a next generation CISO?

The Information Security Forum (ISF) is releasing Becoming a Next Generation CISO, a digest which sets out the range of disciplines a next-generation Chief Information Security Officer can be expected to master.

CISOs are coming under pressure to secure organizations as they embark on ambitious digital transformation programs in an increasingly hostile and turbulent world. CISOs need to adapt to this evolving environment, master new skills and advance the discipline of information security.

"As digital transformation drives organizations to become more agile and responsive, the CISO faces demands to quickly prove their worth as an enabling force, while protecting the business in an increasingly turbulent risk environment," says Steve Durbin, managing director of the ISF. "Becoming a next-generation CISO requires an individual to embrace and master new skills and disciplines, making themselves indispensable, future-proof and highly sought after."

The survey, based on interviews with more than 40 CISOs, identifies six characteristics that next-generation leader's must exhibit:

Balancing opportunity with risk

Demonstrating leadership

Managing incidents and crises

Finding their own voice

Dealing with regulatory volume

Handling technology

"The CISO is coming under pressure from many different directions. Whether this is external, internal or personal, these forces have combined to create a situation that demands a new approach -- one that the next-generation CISO is pioneering," adds Durbin. "Being a next-generation CISO is an extremely rewarding position that allows an individual to become a pivotal member of their organization, involved in and advising on almost every level. This role will be welcomed almost anywhere as more and more organizations turn their focus to the risks and opportunities of the evolving digital world."

The report will feature at ISF World Congress (Digital 2020), which takes place virtually between November 15 and 19.

Photo credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock