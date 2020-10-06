Plugable unveils TBT3-UD1-85W Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Windows 10 and macOS

Thunderbolt 3 docking stations have proven to be game-changing devices, allowing both MacBook and Windows 10 laptop owners to essentially transform their portable computers into desktops. With a single cable, you can charge your notebook plus connect multiple accessories, such as a mouse, keyboard, monitor, and more.

Plugable is a name that has become synonymous with quality docking stations, and today, it launches its latest such Thunderbolt dock. Called "TBT3-UD1-85W," it offers one USB-A and one USB-C on the front. On the rear, the dock features USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3, TB3 Host, and dedicated headphone and microphone jacks. As the name of the product implies, it provides 85 watts for charging,

"Most people already have monitors at home when they decide to purchase a docking station. Therefore, in order to easily add a docking station to your existing desk setup, you need to find a dock that has the exact video outputs that your monitor offers. The TBT3-UD1-85W has a built-in DisplayPort video output for connecting to a single DisplayPort display. However, Plugable makes it easy for consumers by including a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter so that you can connect to an HDMI or DisplayPort monitor. This virtually eliminates the risk of mismatching the dock with a prepurchased monitor, meaning you can make your purchase with good faith, and without having to purchase additional adapters in order to use the dock," says Plugable

Advertisement

The company further says, "The TBT3-UD1-85W is a lighting-fast productivity solution for creatives. The extra Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports give creatives the high-performing connectivity solutions they need to speed up their workflow such as connecting an external hard drive or card reader. The available Thunderbolt 3 port can also be used to daisy-chain additional Thunderbolt 3 devices or connect a second external display when used with a compatible system and in conjunction with a separate purchase of a USB-C video cable or adapter."

The Plugable TBT3-UD1-85W Thunderbolt 3 Dock can be had here immediately. How much does it cost? The price is a very reasonable $199.99. The dock comes with a two-year warranty.