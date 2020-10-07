Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20231 with improved setup

The latest Windows 10 build for Insiders in the Dev Channel introduces a couple of new features.

First up in Build 20231 is a new page in the Windows out-of-box experience (OOBE) setup which asks users what they will primarily be using Windows 10 for (Gaming, Schoolwork, Family, Entertainment, Creativity, or Business) to help ensure the OS gets set up correctly.

This is one of those features that’s only rolling out to a subset of Insiders at this point, and if you’re one of those selected, you’ll only see it if you choose to reset your PC or perform a clean install.

Elsewhere in this build, enterprise customers will now be able to modify file associations on a per-user or per-device basis. Again only a subset of Insiders will see it.

Other changes and Improvements include:

Meet Now in the Windows 10 Taskbar is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Microsoft is starting to roll out a change to enable displaying graphics card information listed under Settings > System > About, and some Insiders may see this on their PCs.

The change to enable moving the text cursor via gestures on the touch keyboard is now rolling out to all Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Fixes in this build include:

Fixed the vEthernet adapter disconnecting inside of the Windows Subsystem for Linux. Please see this GitHub thread for full details.

Fixed an issue that could result in your ALT + Tab order changing unexpectedly and leading you to switch to the wrong window.

Fixed an issue that could result in Action Center and notification buttons not being visible after switching between High Contrast Black and High Contrast White.

Fixed an issue where the "Show audio alerts visually" option under Settings > Ease of Access> Audio wasn’t functioning for incoming notifications.

Fixed an issue where if the PC was locked using with Narrator running, dismissing the lock screen wouldn’t announce the signed in username on the login screen.

Fixed an issue when using Narrator and logging in with Windows Hello, Narrator wouldn’t announce the error message if your face wasn’t recognized.

Fixed an issue resulting in audio and microphone glitches over Bluetooth for certain devices. As a reminder, when encountering issues in this space, please take a moment to capture a repro trace, as it helps the teams investigate. More details about capturing traces available here.

Fixed an issue impacting Task View reliability.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Windows Hello setup camera preview in OOBE displaying in the wrong position if you rotated your device into portrait mode during setup.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings hanging on launch for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue resulting in systemsettingsbroker.exe crashing for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue where the HideRecentJumplists MDM Policy wasn’t taking effect.

Fixed an issue that could result in duplicate cloud provider entries appearing in the File Explorer navigation pane.

Fixed an issue resulting in PDF previews no longer displaying in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue resulting in the touch keyboard unexpectedly dismissing after setting focus to the search box in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where when typing with the Chinese Pinyin IME, if your text included an apostrophe, then after finalizing your composition by pressing Shift the result would display a garbled character.

Known issues are: