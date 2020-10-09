The impact and cost of ransomware in 2020

We reported earlier this week that ransomware attacks have increased dramatically in the last year and it's undoubtedly a growing problem.

In order to demonstrate just how big an issue it's become, Lumu, which helps businesses measure their compromise exposure, has produced an infographic detailing the cost and extent of ransomware.

The global cost of ransomware this year is put at $20 billion, with an average attack costing over $4 million. A worrying 36 percent of victims paid the ransom, even though 17 percent of those who did pay didn’t get their data back.

In North America 69 percent of companies have reported being affected by ransomware, compared to 57 percent in Europe. Government organizations are the most attacked in North America, followed by manufacturing and construction.

You can see the full graphic below.

Image credit: Yuri_Vlasenko / depositphotos.com