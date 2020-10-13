Companies invest more to deal with data privacy rules

Privacy and data protection laws around the world increasingly grant individuals the right to access and control their data, but businesses are lagging behind in their ability to deal with these requests.

A new study from data discovery and intelligence company BigID, in partnership with the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), shows that more than half of respondents plan to invest more in data discovery.

Other areas of planned investment include consent and preferences management capabilities and enhanced consumer privacy portals. Companies in the US plan to invest in data rights management resources more than those located in the rest of the world, which may reﬂect the recent adoption of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Advertisement

Drivers for this investment include integration with governance, risk and compliance efforts, plus integration with legal initiatives and data security.

"Data rights are at the heart of modern privacy regulations," says Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "For companies the need to provide data accountability to their consumers and employees represents the biggest technical challenge. This report gives organizations a baseline to understand how they compare to their peers for data rights."

Access and deletion are the most common data requests received, and half of respondents say they honor data access requests from anyone globally, regardless of local regulations. However, organizations based outside the US are more likely to adopt this approach than their US counterparts.

When measuring the success of their initiatives a majority (62 percent) look at the number of subject access requests received, while 56 percent look at the average access request response time.

"We are seeing data access requests serve as a catalyst for broader and deeper privacy postures," says IAPP president and CEO J. Trevor Hughes. "This report analyzes not just current trends in the data access request landscape, but highlights areas of future investment that privacy professionals are bookmarking as the regulatory privacy landscape continues to evolve."

The full report is available from the BigID site.

Image credit: tashatuvango/depositphotos.com