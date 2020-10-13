Companies invest more to deal with data privacy rules

No Comments
privacy key

Privacy and data protection laws around the world increasingly grant individuals the right to access and control their data, but businesses are lagging behind in their ability to deal with these requests.

A new study from data discovery and intelligence company BigID, in partnership with the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), shows that more than half of respondents plan to invest more in data discovery.

Other areas of planned investment include consent and preferences management capabilities and enhanced consumer privacy portals. Companies in the US plan to invest in data rights management resources more than those located in the rest of the world, which may reﬂect the recent adoption of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Advertisement

Drivers for this investment include integration with governance, risk and compliance efforts, plus integration with legal initiatives and data security.

"Data rights are at the heart of modern privacy regulations," says Dimitri Sirota, CEO and co-founder of BigID. "For companies the need to provide data accountability to their consumers and employees represents the biggest technical challenge. This report gives organizations a baseline to understand how they compare to their peers for data rights."

Access and deletion are the most common data requests received, and half of respondents say they honor data access requests from anyone globally, regardless of local regulations. However, organizations based outside the US are more likely to adopt this approach than their US counterparts.

When measuring the success of their initiatives a majority (62 percent) look at the number of subject access requests received, while 56 percent look at the average access request response time.

"We are seeing data access requests serve as a catalyst for broader and deeper privacy postures," says IAPP president and CEO J. Trevor Hughes. "This report analyzes not just current trends in the data access request landscape, but highlights areas of future investment that privacy professionals are bookmarking as the regulatory privacy landscape continues to evolve."

The full report is available from the BigID site.

Image credit: tashatuvango/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Companies invest more to deal with data privacy rules

Find Windows 10's free screen recorder too limited? Try EaseUS RecExperts [Review]

Only eight percent of virtual appliances are free of vulnerabilities

OCCT 7.0 unveils testing time limit in free version, splits UI into three distinct sections

Attackers use Office 365 tools to steal data

Healthcare organizations growing more concerned about insider threats

Forget about Prime Day deals -- all you need is our discounted $39.99 Windows 10 Pro offer!

Most Commented Stories

Redesigned Windows 10 with blur effects looks incredible!

58 Comments

Top 20 VPN providers for privacy

21 Comments

AMD spanks Intel's butt once again with 'ZEN 3' Ryzen 5000 processors

20 Comments

Microsoft releases KB4583263 update for Windows 10 to prevent swollen laptop batteries

18 Comments

Evernote 10 unveils a major redesign with improvements to note creation, formatting, and search

15 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.