PNY launches 1TB PRO Elite SDXC flash memory card

Having 1TB of storage in a tiny memory card may not be so incredible to consumers these days, but to me, it is still quite amazing. Hell, many computers -- including the newest Apple MacBook Air and Mac mini -- have just 256GB of storage by default. So yeah, having 1TB of storage in an SD card is impressive.

Now, PNY launches its 1TB PRO Elite SDXC flash memory card, and photographers should be very excited. Not only does it offer a lot of storage capacity, but it is very fast too.

"The 1TB PRO Elite SDXC Card is rated Class 10, U3 and features V30 video speed allowing for 4K video recording. The sequential read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s and up to 90MB/s, respectively, ensure top UHS-I performance without the need for any special reader to achieve these speeds. These impressive specs culminate into one powerful storage device capable of holding up to 151,740 photos at 24MP or up to 21 hours of 4K video at 60 frames per second," says PNY

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PNY releases XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 3600MHz Desktop Memory

Robert Silver, PNY Elite Team Member explains, "I'm constantly switching back and forth between photo and video professional work. PNY products have provided me with a much-needed edge throughout the years, and the new 1TB PRO Elite SDXC card will make any new project easier, thanks to its capacity, top UHS-I speeds, and the V30 video speed performance, allowing me to shoot at 24MP and create seamless 4K video content, whether in my studio or outdoors."

PNY shares specifications below.

Capacity: 1TB

Format: SDXC

Interface: UHS-I

Speed Class: Class 10, U3

Video Speed Class: V30

Read Performance: Up to 100MB/s

Write Performance: Up to 90MB/s

If you are interested in buying the PNY 1TB PRO Elite SDXC Flash Memory Card, you can order it here now. The company has set the price at $209.99, and according to Amazon, it will begin shipping on January 1, 2021.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.