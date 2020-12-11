MSI launches MAG274QRF-QD Quantum Dot gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync

MSI is a company popular for many of its products, but it is probably best known for its excellent motherboards. Many PC builders choose that company's boards when building a new gaming computer. Of course, MSI makes other great products, such as desktops, laptops, and more.

Today, MSI launches its latest monitor, and gamers should take notice. Called "MAG274QRF-QD," this 27-inch display (2560 x 1440 resolution) features Quantum Dot technology and NVIDIA G-Sync. Not to mention, it looks absolutely gorgeous -- it would look wonderful next to a gaming PC.

"Giving gamers a competitive advantage over their opponents, MAG274QRF-QD boasts a Rapid IPS panel, delivering a 1ms GTG response time that’s four times faster than normal IPS panels. This eliminates image distortion and provides minimal color shifts from different viewing angles, ideal for fast-moving games. It also includes built-in NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible technology and a 165hz high refresh rate for an extremely smooth and tear-free gameplay experience," says MSI.

The company further says, "MAG274QRF-QD is also equipped with MSI’s Gaming OSD App 2.0, allowing full customization of the monitor via in-game hotkeys to adjust the display settings and custom software presets that automatically apply once those programs are opened. Additional features include an adjustable stand for a comfortable viewing experience and Night Vision, which sharpens the screen’s details in darker areas of the screen instead of brightening the full screen, resulting in overexposure."

MSI shares specifications below.

Screen Size: 27” (69 cm)

27” (69 cm) Panel Type: Rapid IPS

Rapid IPS Panel Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (WQHD)

2560 x 1440 (WQHD) Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Response Time: 1ms (GTG)

1ms (GTG) Dynamic Refresh Rate: G-Sync Compatible

G-Sync Compatible DCI-P3 / sRGB: 97% / 147%

97% / 147% HDR: HDR Ready

HDR Ready Mystic Light: Yes

Yes Tilt Adjustment: -5° ~ 20°

-5° ~ 20° Height Adjustment: 0 ~ 100 mm

0 ~ 100 mm Swivel Adjustment: -75° ~ 75°

-75° ~ 75° Pivot Adjustment: -90° ~ 90°

-90° ~ 90° I/O: 1x Display Port (1.2a); 2x HDMI (2.0b); 1x Type C (DP alt.); 1x USB 2.0 Type B; 2x USB 2.0 Type A

The MSI MAG274QRF-QD Quantum Dot gaming monitor is available immediately, and you can order it here now. Best of all it is in stock and should arrive before Christmas, making it a superb gift for that PC gamer in your life. Trust me, they will love it!

