HBO Max finally comes to Roku, and The Matrix 4 is on the way

There are way too many streaming services nowadays. If you want to subscribe to them all, it will cost a small fortune. For instance, there is Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. One of the newer services is HBO Max, which is already wildly popular. It will only gain in popularity, as several Warner Bros. movies will debut on the service simultaneously with theaters in 2021. This includes the highly anticipated Matrix 4.

With all of that said, HBO Max has not been available on Roku, which is absolutely tragic. After all, millions on households depend on Roku devices for their streaming services. Today this changes, however, as HBO Max finally comes to Roku. Woo-hoo!

"HBO Max is here! Starting tomorrow, HBO Max, the home for blockbuster movies, including WONDER WOMAN 1984, epic originals, and addictive series, will be available on the Roku platform. Then, you can download HBO Max from the Roku Channel Store to access 10,000 hours of curated premium storytelling from iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Adult Swim, and much more," explains Tedd Cittadine, Roku.

Advertisement

Cittadine also says, "Now's a good time to stock up on popcorn, because blockbuster films are coming straight to your living room. The highly anticipated WONDER WOMAN 1984 debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will be available to HBO Max subscribers directly from their living rooms at no additional cost. Also, a full slate of Warner Bros. films will debut in 2021 in the U.S. concurrently with their theatrical releases, including The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad, and Space Jam: A New Legacy."

If you are a Roku owner, congratulations -- you can install HBO Max here now. Don't own a Roku device? No worries. You can buy one here. Pricing is incredibly affordable, starting at less than $30. Hell, you can even get a TV with integrated Roku for less than $200! If you aren't already an HBO Max subscriber, you can sign up here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.