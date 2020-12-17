StarTech.com launches DKT31CHDVCM puck-shaped USB-C mini travel dock

USB-C docks and docking stations are rather common these days, so it can be hard to get excited about them. Websites like Amazon are absolutely littered with countless makes and models. Of course, not all of them are good, nor are they all the same. Features can vary from dock to dock, such as the number of USB ports or video outputs.

With all of that said, StarTech.com has managed to create a USB-C mini travel dock that stands out from the crowd. Called "DKT31CHDVCM," it features a unique hockey puck shape. Its small footprint and integrated USB-C cable should make it perfect for travel. You can, of course, use it at home too. It even has three video outputs -- VGA, DisplayPort, and HDMI.

"The USB-C travel dock features a compact circular design and an attached extended length 24cm (10 in.) host cable, accommodating a wide variety of setups. Bus-powered for most applications, there's no need to carry around a separate bulky power adapter. If extra power required, you can use your external USB-C laptop power adapter with support for up to 75W Power Delivery pass-through," says StarTech.com.

The company further says, "Installation is fast and simple, with native support in most operating systems, and at only 7 ounces (198 g) and taking up less space than your smartphone, this dock easily fits in your laptop bag or briefcase with a convenient wraparound cable. In addition to the video outputs, the portable USB-C dock gives you two 10Gbps USB-A ports and one 10Gbps USB-C port to connect the latest and legacy USB devices. The adapter also integrates a Gigabit Ethernet port to access a wired network."

StarTech.com shares specifications below.

Warranty Information Warranty 3 Years Connector(s) 1 - Connector Type(s) HDMI DisplayPort VGA (15 pin, High Density D-Sub) Ethernet Gigabit USB 3.1 USB Type C (10 pin, Gen 2, 10 Gbps) 2 - Connector Type(s) USB 3.1 USB Type-A (9 pin, Gen 2, 10 Gbps) 1 - Host Connectors USB 3.1 USB Type C (10 pin, Gen 2, 10 Gbps) Environmental Operating Temperature 0 to 50⁰C Storage Temperature -20 to 70⁰C Humidity 0% to 95%(non-condensing) at 25°C Hardware 4K Support Yes Fast-Charge Port(s) Yes Displays Supported 1 Ports 6 Audio No Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 - 10 Gbit/s Bus Type USB 3.1 Gen 2 USB Pass-Through Yes Industry Standards 1 Gigabit connectivity to any 1000Base-T device (IEEE802.3ab Compliant)

100 Megabit connectivity to any 100Base-TX device (IEEE802.3u Compliant)

10 Megabit connectivity to any 10Base-T device (IEEE802.3i Compliant) Chipset ID Genesys Logic GL9510

Genesys Logic GL3590

Realtek RTL8153

Realtek RTD2142S Packaging Information Package Height 1.5 in [37.0 mm] Package Length 5.7 in [14.5 cm] Shipping (Package) Weight 9.8 oz [278.0 g] Package Width 5.2 in [13.3 cm] Performance Maximum Data Transfer Rate 10 Gbps Maximum Digital Resolutions 4K 60Hz Type and Rate USB 3.2 Gen 2 - 10 Gbit/s Physical Characteristics Color Black & Gray Product Height 1.3 in [32.5 mm] Product Length 3.5 in [90.0 mm] Weight of Product 7.1 oz [201.0 g] Product Width 3.5 in [90.0 mm] Material Plastic Software OS Compatibility Windows 10

Windows 8.1

macOS Sierra (10.12)

macOS High Sierra (10.13)

macOS Mojave (10.14)

macOS Catalina (10.15)

macOS Big Sur (11.0)

Chrome OS 69.x

Android OS 9.x

iPadOS What's in the Box 1 - Included in Package USB-C Multiport Adapter Quick-Start Guide

The StarTech.com DKT31CHDVCM USB-C mini travel dock can be had from Amazon immediately here. Best of all, this puck-shaped dock is in stock and can be delivered before Christmas -- it should make quite the impressive stocking-stuffer.

