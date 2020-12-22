ADATA unveils XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 RGB gaming SSD

RGB lighting is amazing -- it's a fact. It has the ability to make a great product even better. True, some people hate the inclusion of RGB in so many products nowadays, but to them I say, either buy a different product or simply turn the lighting off. You see, many of these products allow you to turn off the lighting effects entirely, so there really is no downside.

Today, ADATA announces its latest solid state drive, and yes, it features RGB lighting. Called "SPECTRIX S20G," this PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD carries the company's XPG branding, meaning it is intended for gaming. With that said, even non-gamers can enjoy the performance and good looks of this SSD.

"The XPG SPECTRIX S20G is a gaming SSD through and through and its styling reflects this. It sports a distinctive and prominent x-shaped RGB design that outshines the competition. The RGB light effects can be customized via software. What's more, a hairline-brushed finish gives the SSD a formidable yet elegant look that will intimidate and impress," says ADATA.

The company further says, "Users can accelerate their gaming experiences with the NVMe 1.3-compliant SPECTRIX S20G. Built with 3D NAND Flash and sporting read/write speeds of 2500/1800MB/s, users will be able to load games faster and enjoy smoother gameplay. The SPECTRIX S20G supports LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors. Plus, with AES 256-bit encryption, data security and integrity is ensured."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity 500GB / 1TB Form factor M.2 2280 NAND Flash 3D NAND Dimensions (L x W x H) 80 x 22.1 x 7.55mm / 3.15 x 0.87 x 0.3inch Weight 10.4g / 0.37oz Interface PCIe Gen3x4 Sequential Read (Max) Up to 2,500MB/s Sequential Write (Max) Up to 1,800MB/s 4KB Random Read IOPS(Max) 160K 4KB Random Write IOPS(Max) 190K Operating temperature 0°C - 70°C Storage temperature -40°C - 85°C Shock resistance 1500G/0.5ms MTBF 2,000,000 hours Warranty 5-year limited warranty

While the ADATA XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 2280 RGB SSD is not yet available for purchase, it will soon be found here. Pricing is unknown for now, but all will be revealed once it officially goes on sale.

