ADATA unveils XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 RGB gaming SSD

5 Comments

RGB lighting is amazing -- it's a fact. It has the ability to make a great product even better. True, some people hate the inclusion of RGB in so many products nowadays, but to them I say, either buy a different product or simply turn the lighting off. You see, many of these products allow you to turn off the lighting effects entirely, so there really is no downside.

Today, ADATA announces its latest solid state drive, and yes, it features RGB lighting. Called "SPECTRIX S20G," this PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD carries the company's XPG branding, meaning it is intended for gaming. With that said, even non-gamers can enjoy the performance and good looks of this SSD.

"The XPG SPECTRIX S20G is a gaming SSD through and through and its styling reflects this. It sports a distinctive and prominent x-shaped RGB design that outshines the competition. The RGB light effects can be customized via software. What's more, a hairline-brushed finish gives the SSD a formidable yet elegant look that will intimidate and impress," says ADATA.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PNY launches 1TB PRO Elite SDXC flash memory card

The company further says, "Users can accelerate their gaming experiences with the NVMe 1.3-compliant SPECTRIX S20G. Built with 3D NAND Flash and sporting read/write speeds of 2500/1800MB/s, users will be able to load games faster and enjoy smoother gameplay. The SPECTRIX S20G supports LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check) error correcting code technology to detect and fix a wider range of data errors. Plus, with AES 256-bit encryption, data security and integrity is ensured."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity500GB / 1TB
Form factorM.2 2280
NAND Flash3D NAND
Dimensions (L x W x H)80 x 22.1 x 7.55mm / 3.15 x 0.87 x 0.3inch
Weight10.4g / 0.37oz
InterfacePCIe Gen3x4
Sequential Read (Max)Up to 2,500MB/s
Sequential Write (Max)Up to 1,800MB/s
4KB Random Read IOPS(Max)160K
4KB Random Write IOPS(Max)190K
Operating temperature0°C - 70°C
Storage temperature-40°C - 85°C
Shock resistance1500G/0.5ms 
MTBF 2,000,000 hours 
Warranty5-year limited warranty 

While the ADATA XPG SPECTRIX S20G PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe M.2 2280 RGB SSD is not yet available for purchase, it will soon be found here. Pricing is unknown for now, but all will be revealed once it officially goes on sale.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

5 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Encryption, zero trust and the quantum threat -- security predictions for 2021

More automation, earlier security and 'Switzerland platforms' -- development predictions for 2021

ADATA announces ICFP301 CFexpress Type B memory card

Firmware attacks, sophisticated ransomware and ID fraud -- cybercrime predictions for 2021

2021 will be the year we redefine innovation

Cybersecurity predictions for 2021

Cryptocurrency becomes mainstream and new digital standards arrive -- fintech predictions for 2021

Most Commented Stories

The best password managers 2021

25 Comments

Arch Linux-based Manjaro ARM 20.12 is here for Raspberry Pi 4, Pinebook, Odroid N2, and more

13 Comments

Sony pulls bug-riddled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store

9 Comments

StarTech.com launches DKT31CHDVCM puck-shaped USB-C mini travel dock

7 Comments

Facebook explains why millions of users are losing access to key features

6 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.