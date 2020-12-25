Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-eighteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

File Analyzer

File Analyzer is a free program that helps you determine the type of a file and how it can be opened. It is a useful program for two different purposes:

When the file extension has been renamed, and it is not clear what the original file extension was.

When the file extension is unknown, and when no program is installed or available to open it.

Mirage (Desktop)

Mirage (Deskop) is a Mixed Reality application to create a virtual multi-monitor environment in HoloLens. The app requires Mirage: Virtual Monitors on HoloLens as well to function properly.

Taskbar Groups

Taskbar Groups is an open source application to create icon groups on the Windows Taskbar. You can use it to create multiple groups, and add all of these groups to the taskbar. Ideal for bundling programs, e.g. for work, web browsing, or communication, to access all from a single location on the taskbar and save space on the taskbar as well.

Setup is a bit fiddly as you need to select the executable files using a file browser, but once that is done, it is all automated.

Microsoft added a themes section to its Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store that you can open from within Edge Canary or Dev currently only. I had to click on the Microsoft Edge Add-ons Store link under Settings > Appearance > Themes first before the page loaded.