Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-and-seventeen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Future versions of Windows 10 will feature additional options in the Settings including options to manage Cameras in the Devices section.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

DiskUsage (built-in)

DiskUsage is a new command line tool of Windows 10 that is currently available in Windows 10 Insider versions only. The tool is still in development -- some features don't work yet as expected -- but some options are already available.

You may use DiskUsage to analyze files and folders on connected hard drives. Examples include returning the largest files or folders under a selected path, or returning size information for an entire folder.

Screen Recorder by Animotica ($9.99 but free currently)

Screen Recorder is a new app for Windows 10 to record what is happening on the screen. The app features full-screen and partial screen recording options to record game streams, create video tutorials, or record webcam sessions.

sleek - a todo.txt app

sleek is an open source to-do app based on todo.txt. It is easy to use and supports advanced syntax options to manage different projects and add context to notes.

Notable updates

Mach2, a Windows tool to unlock new features on Windows 10, gets preliminary ARM64 disassembly support.

Ventoy 1.0.30, an update for the open source tool to create bootable USB drives, introduces a password plugin, experimental ARM64 UEFI and IA32 UEFI support, and more.