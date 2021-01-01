Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-nineteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

RunX

RunX is a desktop program for Microsoft Windows devices to run programs as System or Trusted Installer.

The interface of the program is self-explanatory: pick the program you want to run, add optional command line arguments, and select the user level that you want to run the program at.

Text Grab

Text Grab is a handy Windows application to extract text out of images. It works similarly to screenshot tools but with the difference that it uses optical character recognition to detect characters.

Detected text is copied to the clipboard from where it can be processed further.

Notable updates

MSMG Toolkit 11.1 includes new functionality to remove multiple components at once from Windows ISO images to create a leaner system and installer.

NSUDO 8, a tool to run programs with different users, including System and Trusted Installer, offers improvements and bug fixes.

PowerToys 0.29 introduces several improvements to the included tools, e.g. improved PowerToys Run performance or support for Windows Snap on desktops without layouts applied to them and for apps in the exclusion list in FancyZones.