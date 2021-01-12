Universal Media Server 10 improves web-based and DLNA navigation

No Comments

The Universal Media Server Project has released Universal Media Server 10.0.0, a major new update of its open-source, cross-platform Java-based media server for Windows, Mac and Linux computers.

The server, which works with a wide range of UPNP/DLNA-compatible devices from mobiles to smart TVs, gains significant improvements to its web and DLNA browsing interface, with the aim of providing more flexible and visually pleasing options for navigating the user’s content.

The web interface gains the most visible improvements, with a new breadcrumbs feature at the top of each page aiding user navigation. The front page now displays information about the last few items added and played, along with files in progress and most played folders.

Advertisement

TV shows are made more visually appealing, now displayed as thumbnails using cover images from the API. Users also benefit from major improvements to metadata, with individual shows, episodes and movies gaining a large cover image, plus extra information such as actors, awards, classification, country, directors, genres, plot, ratings, year, and total seasons -- much of which is clickable to highlight related content. There’s also a new IMDB icon (and link) for matched media.

Many users tend to use UMS as a DLNA server, and DLNA browsing has also been improved. All videos across all seasons of TV shows are now visible, while users gain two new options -- Filter by Progress and Filter by Information -- when viewing TV shows or Movies. In addition, Recently Added, Recently Played, In Progress and Most Played folders have been added to the Media Library view.

Users gain access to a separate settings tool as well as the web frontend.

Elsewhere, the API has been enabled for lookups even without filename 'prettifying', which has been updated to format episodes and seasons using the more standardized 'Series -- S01E01 -- Episode' format. Support has also been added for audio playlist thumbnails with the promise that playlist folders are now correctly identified via UPnP.

The update also gains improved support for Panasonic and Samsung Q9 TV UPnP pushing, fixes to the automatic file watcher, translation updates and minor design improvements.

Universal Media Server 10.0.0 is available now as a free, open-source download for Windows, Mac and Linux.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Plugable launches USBC-7IN1E USB-C hub for Windows 10, macOS, and Linux

AMD begins its 2021 computing onslaught with Ryzen 5000 mobile processors

Universal Media Server 10 improves web-based and DLNA navigation

Half of companies expect to boost IT spend in 2021

The state of SOCs in a post-COVID world [Q&A]

Security incidents hit more than half of businesses storing data in the cloud

No more muffled conversations with the MaskFone

Most Commented Stories

American traitor Donald Trump banned from Twitter for life

155 Comments

Parler goes offline after being dropped from AWS servers

27 Comments

Microsoft has a big Windows 10 redesign planned

19 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21276 with news and interests on the taskbar

17 Comments

New version of Windows 95 runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, with dedicated builds for ARM-based systems

16 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.