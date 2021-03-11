System76 launches AMD Ryzen-powered 'Thelio Mira' Ubuntu Linux desktop

System76 started its life as a Linux computer seller only. Essentially, the company would sell re-branded laptops with Ubuntu pre-installed. To provide a class-leading experience, however, System76 also provided top-notch customer service, helping Linux beginners get started with a little hand-holding when needed. This focus on service continues today, and it is largely responsible for the company's success and longevity.

Seeking to better control its own destiny, the company branched out from only being a computer-seller and transformed into a maker too. Its handcrafted Thelio desktops are powerful works of art, comprised of wood, metal, and good ol' fashioned American elbow grease. Yes, these Thelio machines are made in the USA -- Colorado, specifically.

System76 has even created its own operating system -- the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS, which has been very well received by the Linux community. This Linux distro will work on most computers -- not just Sytem76 machines. If you want vanilla Ubuntu, don't worry -- the company continues to offer that OS as an option when buying one of its computers.

Today, System76 launches its latest desktop computer. Called "Thelio Mira," it has a fairly compact chassis and is positioned between the base model Thelio and the more expensive models.

"As with all Thelio desktops, the Thelio Mira is meticulously engineered to maximize performance and prevent throttling. Large-blade fans blow cool air up into the system. Meanwhile, copper pipes in the heat sink use phase-change cooling to move heat away from the CPU. Hot air is then expelled out the exhaust port. This bottom-up cooling system keeps your desktop running smoothly under high loads. Chassis-specific thermal engineering yields quiet and effective cooling in perfect balance, and large 140mm fans move air more effectively at a lower RPM, producing quieter acoustics," says System76.

The Linux-focused computer-maker further says, "Thelio Mira also provides easy access to the motherboard for upgrades and repairs thanks to the 360 degree access design. By unscrewing the lid and lifting the top, one has access to everything in the system with no obstructive wires or loose parts. Any wires ever needed are already provided inside the system. The screw bay on the top bar houses enough screws to install the maximum number of 2.5-inch storage SSDs, and hot swappable drives slide in and out of the aluminum drive cage with ease."

System76 shares specifications and configuration options below.

Operating System: Pop!_OS 20.10 (64-bit), Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit), or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (64-bit)

Pop!_OS 20.10 (64-bit), Pop!_OS 20.04 LTS (64-bit), or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (64-bit) Processor: 3rd and 4th Gen AMD Ryzen

3rd and 4th Gen AMD Ryzen Graphics: NVIDIA Graphics: GT 1030, GTX 1650 Super, RTX 3070, Quadro RTX 4000, Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000, Quadro RTX 8000

NVIDIA Graphics: GT 1030, GTX 1650 Super, RTX 3070, Quadro RTX 4000, Quadro RTX 5000, Quadro RTX 6000, Quadro RTX 8000 Memory: Up to 128 GB Quad Channel ECC DDR4

Up to 128 GB Quad Channel ECC DDR4 Storage: Up to 36 TB

Up to 36 TB Rear Ports: 1 × USB Type-C, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, 7 × USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 × GbE RJ-45 port, 1 × 2.5G RJ-45 port

1 × USB Type-C, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, 7 × USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 × GbE RJ-45 port, 1 × 2.5G RJ-45 port Rear Audio: 5 × Audio Jacks, 1 × Optical S/PDIF out

5 × Audio Jacks, 1 × Optical S/PDIF out Networking: 1 × Gigabit Ethernet, 1 × 2.5G Ethernet, built-in Wifi 6 (a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with Bluetooth 5.0

1 × Gigabit Ethernet, 1 × 2.5G Ethernet, built-in Wifi 6 (a/b/g/n/ac/ax) with Bluetooth 5.0 Power Supply: Dependent on GPU selection: 650W 80+ Certified (82% or greater power efficiency), 750W 80+ Certified (87% or greater power efficiency), 1000W 80+ Certified (87% or greater power efficiency)

Dependent on GPU selection: 650W 80+ Certified (82% or greater power efficiency), 750W 80+ Certified (87% or greater power efficiency), 1000W 80+ Certified (87% or greater power efficiency) Dimensions Height × Width × Depth: 17.18″ × 9.96″ × 13.03″ (436.35 × 253 × 331mm)

The System76 Thelio Mira is available immediately, and you can configure your own here. Pricing starts at $1,499, but the cost will obviously go up if you choose better than base specifications.