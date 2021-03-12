Minisforum launches AMD Ryzen-powered DESKMINI UM270 Windows 10 mini PC

If you love mini desktop computers like I do, you absolutely must check out Minisforum. This company produces unique NUC-like computers with beautiful designs and respectable performance. They can typically run both Windows 10 and Linux wonderfully. We recently tested out the Intel-powered Minisforum EliteMini H31G and came away very impressed.

As an AMD fan, however, I am extremely excited about the company's latest offering. Called "DESKMINI UM270," this miniature desktop computer is powered by a quad-core Ryzen 7 PRO processor and features Vega 10 graphics. While it comes with 16GB RAM standard, it will support up to 64GB. For storage, there are two capacities of NVMe SSDs -- 256GB and 512GB.

While the Minisforum DESKMINI UM270 mini comes with Windows 10 Pro, it should absolutely run Linux like a champ too. In fact, since it has both M.2 and 2.5-inch SATA drive options, you can easily put a Linux distribution on the secondary drive and dual-boot with Windows without the need to partition.

"It is a lightweight but powerful mini equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO (4 cores 8 threads, max turbo frequency up to 3.8GHz) and Radeon Vega 10 Graphics (frequency up to 1,300 MHz). You can freely enjoy 4K HD (3840x2160) shocking visuals outputs, and expand your viewing area with 3 displays featuring. With a standard 64GB dual-channel DDR4 memory, UM270 also supports different types of storage expansions -- 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot and M.2 2280 NVMe SSD Slot, you can mix and match between HDD and SSD," explains Minisforum.

The company shares specifications below.

Processor AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700U , 4 Cores/8 Threads

(Total L2 Cache 2MB , Total L3 Cache 4MB , Base Clock 2.2 GHz , up to 3.8 GHz) GPU Radeon Vega 10 Graphics (Graphics Frequency 1300 MHz) Memory DDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2) Storage M.2 2280 256GB/512GB SATA SSD Storage Expansion 1×2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Intel WIFI6 AX200 , BT5.1 pre-install) Video Output HDMI 2.0([email protected]) , DisplayPort([email protected]), USB-C Port([email protected]) Audio Output HDMI 2.0 , DisplayPort, 3.5mm Audio Jack Peripherals Interface RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port×2, USB3.1 Port×1 (Gen1, 2.0A Max output, shutdown charging, Yellow), USB3.1 Port×3 (Gen2, Blue), USB-C Port×1 (Gen2), Digital MIC×1, Clear CMOS Power DC 19V/3A (adapter included) Operating System Windows 10 Pro Product Dimension 128×127×46mm Package Dimension 158×158×100mm Net Weight 0.50/KGS Gross Weight 1.40/KGS

If you are interested in buying the AMD Ryzen-powered DESKMINI UM270 mini PC you can do so immediately here. Pricing starts at $499, and that includes 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Upgrading the SSD capacity to 512GB will cause the price to increase to $539. Inside the box you will also get an HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, and VESA mount.