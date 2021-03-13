Microsoft reveals workaround for Windows 10 printing problems and blue screen issues

This Patch Tuesday, Microsoft released cumulative updates for Windows 10 and there were numerous complaints about problems with printing after installing them.

Users with various brands of printer found that printing failed as they experienced APC_INDEX_MISMATCH errors and blue screens. A few days ago, Microsoft confirmed that it was aware of the issue and was investigating; now the company has come up with a workaround.

While attention was initially focused on just a couple of updates released earlier this month, the issues are caused by no fewer than four individual updates -- specifically KB5000802 (for Windows 10 2004/20H2 and Windows Server 2004/20H2), KB5000808 (for Windows 10 1909 and Windows Server 1909), KB5000822 (for Windows 10 1809 and Windows Server 2019, and KB5000809 (for Windows 10 1803 and Windows Server 1803).

Microsoft has determined that the problem affects people using certain Type 3 printer drivers. As this is not something that will means a great deal to a lot of people, the following instructions can help you to determine the type of driver that is in use on any given system:

Press the Windows key+r or select Start and type run and select it. Type printmanagement.msc and press enter or select the OK button. If Print Management opens, continue to step 4. If you receive the error, Windows can not find 'printmanagement.msc'. then select Start and type manage optional features and select it. Select Add a Feature and type print, select the check box next to Print Management Console and select install. You will now need to start at step 1 again. Expand Print Servers, expand your computer's name, and select Printers. You can now see the Driver Type for each of your installed printer drivers.

But in addition to identifying the cause of the problems, Microsoft has also provided details of a temporary fix. The company has produced a video that explains the workaround.

The company says:

To mitigate the issue, follow the instructions in this video. The Command Prompt commands from the video are as follows (you will need to replace KX driver for Universal printing with the name of your printer, as explained in the video): rundll32 printui.dll,PrintUIEntry /Xg /n “KX driver for Universal printing”

rundll32 printui.dll,PrintUIEntry /Xs /n "KX driver for Universal printing" attributes +direct

This is only a temporary fix. Microsoft says: "We are working on a resolution and estimate a solution will be available in the coming week".

Image credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock