Dell unveils all-new XPS Desktop with 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Understandably, more and more people are choosing laptops these days, as they are more convenient for those that need to work on the go. By utilizing a docking station, you can usually turn notebooks into makeshift desktops too. With all of that said, true desktops do provide better expandability, upgradeability, and sometimes, better performance too. And so, some consumers are better off with a desktop PC.

If you are in the market for a Windows 10 desktop, you can't go wrong with Dell's XPS Desktop. Today, the company refreshes this beautiful desktop with 11th Gen Intel Core processors. It even comes with an optical drive (DVD-RW or Blu-ray burner) -- something that has become quite rare on modern computers.

Besides the modern processors, XPS Desktop can be equipped with NVMe SSDs and up to 128GB DDR4 RAM. The computer can also be had with high-end graphics cards, such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 X (amongst others). You also get modern features like Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C ports.

"Create without limits using the all-new XPS Desktop, featuring powerful performance, a minimalist design and a highly expandable chassis. With 11th gen Intel processors up to 8-core i9K and high performance graphics options from NVIDIA or AMD, your desktop can fuel hardware intensive tasks, creation, gaming, and virtual reality. The XPS Desktop offers massive expandability options and is easy to upgrade so you can continue to improve your PC over time. The new modern design blends into your environment," explains Dell.

The company further says, "Despite being smaller than our previous generation (19L vs 23.7L), the new XPS Desktop is still just as capable and expandable. Four HDDs, Three Tool-less backplane slots (GPU, etc.) and same CPU, GPU and RAM capabilities. No tools needed to open up your chassis, only a thumbscrew, while hard drives require use of two easily accessible screws. It is also very easy to access all of the components once you take off the side panel."

The all-new XPS Desktop with 11th Gen Intel Core processors can be purchased from Dell immediately. Pricing starts at $649.99 for the regular model with its black chassis, while the "Special Edition" with its white case begins at $1,129.99. Keep in mind, the cost will vary wildly depending on which components and specifications you choose.