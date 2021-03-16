NETGEAR launches MK83 Nighthawk Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System

Wait. You don't have a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) router? Ugh. You are not living your life properly. Look, even if you don't have any Wi-Fi 6 devices yet, you can score such a router for less than $79.99. Seriously, folks, it's time to upgrade your aging wireless networking gear already. If you have a large home, however, you will want to consider a more powerful mesh system. And yes, there are mesh Wi-Fi 6 solutions available.

If you are looking to upgrade to 802.11ax and mesh, NETGEAR has a new "whole home" Wi-Fi 6 system that should interest you. The "MK83 Nighthawk," as it is called, offers Tri-Band AX3600 Wi-Fi via three access points (one router and two satellites) to blanket your home in connectivity. In fact, NETGEAR claims it is capable of up to 6,750 square feet.

"The powerful quad-core processor of the Nighthawk Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 system delivers more processing power than WiFi 5, increasing the overall WiFi performancei. This enables the mesh system to support the demands of today’s homes from streaming, gaming, video conferencing for distance learning and remote work to powering the growth of smart home devices," says NETGEAR.

The company also says, "Get immersed in UHD streaming and enjoy lag-free gaming with Nighthawk’s combined WiFi speeds of up to 3.6Gbps that is more than capable of delivering up to Gigabit internet speedsii throughout out the home. Newer WiFi 6 technology powers up to four times the performance and capacity of previous generation WiFi 5 (802.11ac) but still provides 100 percent backwards compatibility to earlier generations of WiFi devices (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) so all devices can connect at top speeds."

NETGEAR shares specifications and features below.

Simultaneous Tri-band: WiFi 6 AX3600 (1800 + 1200 + 600Mbps)

WiFi 6 AX3600 (1800 + 1200 + 600Mbps) Explicit Beamforming: 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands

2.4GHz and 5GHz bands MU-MIMO capable: for simultaneous data streaming

for simultaneous data streaming Processor: Router and Satellites- Powerful quad-core 1.5GHz processor each

Router and Satellites- Powerful quad-core 1.5GHz processor each Ports (Router): Three (3) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, One (1) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet WAN port

Three (3) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, One (1) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet WAN port Ports (Satellites): Two (2) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports

Two (2) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports Uplink and downlink OFDMA: Improved capacity and efficiency

Improved capacity and efficiency Ethernet backhaul: For pre-wired homes, configure your network to use the ethernet for your backhaul and WiFi for your fronthaul

For pre-wired homes, configure your network to use the ethernet for your backhaul and WiFi for your fronthaul Security: NETGEAR Armor, Standards-based WiFi Security (802.11i, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK), Guest WiFi Network, WPA3-Personal

Want your own NETGEAR MK83 Nighthawk Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System? You can order it here. As you can imagine, a mesh system with three 802.11ax access points from a reputable company like NETGEAR won't come cheap -- it is currently selling for $499.99.

