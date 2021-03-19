Get AOMEI Backupper Pro (worth $29.95) FREE

We all know we should backup our data to keep it safe in the event of problems, but it's a task that often gets neglected.

To mark World Backup Day on March 31st, AOMEI is giving BetaNews readers the chance to make their backups easier by geting its Backupper Professional Edition software -- worth $29.95 -- completely free.

Backupper Pro for Windows lets you backup your files, system, partitions and drives. In the event of a problem you can quickly restore your system to get everything back to normal. There are also advanced system and disk cloning features to ensure your data stays safe and a smart backup strategy to make your backups easier and faster.

For iOS users there's also the chance to get MBackupper Pro -- worth $19.90 -- free. MBackupper lets you quickly backup and restore your iPhone or iPad data. As well as protecting your data you can free up storage on your device by transferring files you're not using.

As an added bonus you can get AOMEI CBackupper too, this lets you save your data to unlimited cloud storage and has scheduling options to automate your backups.

The offer is open from now until April 2nd, to get your free software just go to this link.

