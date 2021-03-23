A year on from the home working surge, cybersecurity practices are still inadequate

No Comments
home working

A new report from cybersecurity firm PC Matic finds that one year on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 35 percent of Americans are still working from home.

However, the study of more than 5,800 people across the US finds less than 10 percent of respondents are provided with an antivirus software solution for the personal device they use for work purposes.

In 2020, seven percent of respondents who use their personal devices for work purposes said that their employer provided them with an antivirus solution. In 2021 this figure had only risen to nine percent.

Advertisement

Nearly 62 percent of remote workers in both 2020 and 2021 said that their employer didn't issue a device for work purposes, and instead required they use their personal devices.

Also in 2020, 47 percent of respondents indicated they were not receiving technical assistance from their employer. In 2021, this number picked up slightly to 49 percent of remote workers saying they were not receiving technical assistance.

"Work from home is here to stay," says Rob Cheng, CEO and founder of PC Matic. "As threat-actors continue to target remote workers, and as the number of ransomware attacks continues to surge, it is imperative that employers take these threats seriously. The time is now to educate employees of the risks and to invest in proactive solutions designed to thwart these modern day threats."

You can get the full report on the PC Matic site.

Image credit: belchonock/Depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

What your fraud risk service provider may not want you to know

Delivering resilience for IT operations in 2021

Telematics can be a valuable tool in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

How technical teams can better collaborate in a crisis

SentiLink's new ID Theft Scores targets stolen identities used to open financial accounts

A year on from the home working surge, cybersecurity practices are still inadequate

How AI can help prevent 'catastrophic forgetting' of malware data

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft admits Windows 10 updates are causing even more printer problems than first thought

12 Comments

Windows 10 update farce continues as Microsoft pulls the plug on problematic printing patch

11 Comments

System76 Pangolin is the AMD-powered Ubuntu Linux laptop of your dreams

9 Comments

The new Barnes and Noble NOOK is really just a 10-inch Android tablet made by Lenovo

8 Comments

Microsoft is experimenting with sharing browsing data from Edge with Windows 10

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.