Shifting attack patterns boost uptake of zero trust

No Comments
identity theft hacker

As enterprises move more data to the cloud and grant higher levels of third party access, attackers are increasingly targeting non-traditional user populations that may not be adequately protected.

But a new survey of CISOs from identity specialist CyberArk shows that security teams are shifting to zero trust in response to these changing attack patterns.

The most widely reported group facing increased attacks is end-users with access to sensitive data. A majority of respondents (56 percent) report such users as being increasingly targeted by attackers. Attacks are also on the rise against senior leadership (48 percent), third-party vendors and contractors (39 percent) and DevOps and cloud engineers (33 percent).

Advertisement

Widespread increases in credential theft attempts have been reported for personal data (70 percent) and financial systems and data (66 percent), clear evidence of attackers' interest in gaining 'high-value' access to sensitive systems that is often held by end users rather than administrators.

In response 88 percent of respondents say adopting more of a zero trust approach is 'very important' or 'important.' The top priority in implementing zero trust is controls focusing on identity and access management (IAM), chosen by 45 percent of respondents. Just-in-time access controls are highly valued, with 87 percent of respondents saying reducing standing privileges is an important aspect of zero trust.

Endpoint security remains an operational challenge for 94 percent of respondents, with 46 percent saying that installing and maintaining agents makes endpoint security challenging.

"Reverberations from the SolarWinds attack continue to underscore the need to protect privileged credentials and break the attack chain to organizations' most valuable assets," says Mike O'Malley, senior vice president, Global Marketing, CyberArk. "As new identities multiply across the enterprise, this survey emphasizes the importance of a Zero Trust-based approach to Identity Security. For security leaders seeking to mitigate the risks of spear-phishing, impersonation attacks and other forms of compromise, we believe the peer experiences captured in the CISO View reports will serve as an invaluable tool, no matter where their organization is on the Zero Trust maturity curve."

You can get the full report from the CyberArk site.

Image credit: Frank-Peters/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

iFun Screen Recorder 1.0 gives Windows users a fully-featured screencast tool with no strings attached

Shifting attack patterns boost uptake of zero trust

Outsourcing is a powerful business strategy -- so why is it frowned upon?

Cryptocurrency scams almost double in 2020 with more on the way

Protecting Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) from attack

Digital first census raises security concerns

Fix your Windows 10 printing problems with this PowerShell script

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft admits Windows 10 updates are causing even more printer problems than first thought

12 Comments

Windows 10 update farce continues as Microsoft pulls the plug on problematic printing patch

12 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21343 with a new look for File Explorer

9 Comments

Microsoft is experimenting with sharing browsing data from Edge with Windows 10

9 Comments

The new Barnes and Noble NOOK is really just a 10-inch Android tablet made by Lenovo

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.