KB5001330 update for Windows 10 is causing performance problems and other issues

Windows 10 laptop

Earlier this week we asked -- slightly tongue-in-cheek -- what problems would be caused by this month's Patch Tuesday updates. As the weekend crests the horizon, we have our answer, and this time around it is the Edge-killing KB5001330 update that is proving problematic.

And the problems appear to be not only plentiful, but also fairly significant. Among the reported issues are a drop in the performance of games, error messages, screen flicker and more.

As reported by Ghacks, many complaints can be found online in Microsoft's support forum and message boards, with Windows 10 users reporting various problems following the installation of the update. Some people have been plagued by bootloops and error code 0xc000021a after installing KB5001330, while others have encountered problems and error code 0x800f0984 when trying to install the update itself.

Problems with dropped frame rates and reduced gaming performance have also been reported by some users. While this can be addressed with an updated graphics driver or rolling back to an older driver in some cases, this does not always help. Problems with flickering screens have also been reported by Microsoft Edge and Chrome users when resizing browser windows.

At this stage, Microsoft has not even acknowledged that the KB5001330 update is causing problems, there are no official workarounds or suggestions about what to do. If you are concerned, the best advice for the time being is to simply avoid the update for now, and see if the situation calms down in the coming days and weeks, or if an updated version of the patch is released.

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock

