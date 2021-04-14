Microsoft issues KB5001330 and KB5001337 updates for Windows 10, killing off legacy Edge

The writing has been on the wall for legacy Edge in Windows 10 for quite some time. Now, with the release of this month's updates for the operating system, Microsoft has finally pulled the trigger.

With the release of the KB5001330 and KB5001337 update for Windows 10, Microsoft has forcibly removed the old version of Edge and replaced it with the newer Chromium-based version of the browser.

The KB5001330 update has been released for Windows 10 version 2004 and 20H2, while KB5001337 is for Windows 10 version 1909. The removal of legacy Edge is not the primary reason for the release of either update, but it is something that is certainly high on Microsoft's list of priorities, so the company will be eager for people to get them installed and migrate to the Chromium-based version of Edge.

In the release notes for the two updates, Microsoft says:

REMINDER Microsoft removed the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application that is out of support in March 2021. In this April 13, 2021 release, we will install the new Microsoft Edge. For more information, see New Microsoft Edge to replace Microsoft Edge Legacy with April’s Windows 10 Update Tuesday release.

At the moment it does not seem as though there is any way to stop these updates from removing legacy Edge as it appears to bypass the various registry hacks and system settings that have previously been used to prevent the new Edge being installed as a replacement browser. But with legacy Edge no longer supported by Microsoft, the old version of the browser now represents a security risk so its removal makes a great deal of sense.