Transcend SSD250N is a 2.5-inch SATA solid state drive designed specifically for NAS

If you need to store a lot of... legally obtained media files... such as films and TV shows (piracy is bad, mmkay?), a network attached storage device, or "NAS," is a great way to do so -- especially if it has a built-in Plex server. This is what I use in my home -- some hard drives set up in RAID filled with media that my family enjoys streaming through Plex on Apple TV. For the most part, this works well. There are only two problems -- the hard drives are rather slow and loud. The latter is a major issue, as the NAS is stored in my living room and hearing the drives spin up can be annoying.

I can obviously replace the hard disk drives with solid state drives, although it would mean a decrease in overall capacity. Still, it would be nice to have faster transfer speeds and less noise -- the cooling fan would still whir a bit though. SSDs are not typically ideal for constant reading and writing, however, but a new such drive from Transcend apparently is. Called "SSD250N," it is a 2.5-inch SSD designed specifically for NAS usage. The focus of this drive is reliability and longevity.

"SSD250N is ready for use with NAS systems on 24/7 as it offers up to 2,000 TBW. Its 3D NAND flash and the SATA III interface unleash random speeds of up to 82K IOPS, optimizing data transfer. The built-in DRAM cache boosts read and write speeds, offering stable performance for seamless backups, instant central management and real-time file synchronization. Whether your NAS is serving up your favorite shows on your home media center while archiving music, photos, and videos, or is used in 4K or 8K video editing, or even at a business constantly trading data with clients, the SSD250N is ready to do the heavy lifting," says Transcend.

The company further says, "To ensure data integrity, security, and stability, SSD250N is integrated with multiple smart technologies. The RAID engine and LDPC coding detect and fix transfer errors to prevent data corruption; garbage collection relocates data to release memory blocks and prolong device lifespan; and DevSleep saves energy by shutting down the SATA interface when not in use and powering up quickly when prompted. These smart technologies enable the SSD250N to accommodate new lifestyle and remote business models."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Dimensions 100 mm x 69.85 mm x 6.8 mm (3.94" x 2.75" x 0.28") Weight 57 g (2.01 oz) Flash Type 3D NAND flash Capacity 1 TB/2 TB Operating Temperature 0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F) Operating Voltage 5V±5% Sequential Read/Write (CrystalDiskMark) 2 TB up to 560/480 MB/s 1 TB up to 560/480 MB/s 4K Random Read/Write (IOmeter) 2 TB up to 82,000/80,000 IOPS 1 TB up to 82,000/80,000 IOPS Terabytes Written (TBW) 2 TB 2,000 TBW 1 TB 1,000 TBW Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) 2,000,000 hour(s) Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) 0.55 (5 yrs) Certificate CE/FCC/BSMI/KC/RCM Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty

While the SSD250N is not yet available for sale, the 2.5-inch SATA solid state drive should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, the SSD should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is SSD250N will be offered in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.

