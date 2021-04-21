Get 'The Simple Shift: How Useful Thinking Changes the Way You See Everything' ($8 value) FREE for a limited time

There is a mountain of hype around positive thinking. But have you noticed that positive thinking doesn’t, well, work? That’s because positivity is just an emotion, and at the end of the day it doesn’t change the reality of the situations we face.

The Simple Shift turns positive thinking on its head and transforms it into something practical -- a way of adopting beliefs that can change the way you see reality and make major obstacles into easily resolvable issues.

This book helps you develop the self-awareness to know when and how your thoughts are holding you back. Instead of just trying to ignore negative thoughts or pretend that problems don’t exist, why not actually change them, using useful thinking?

Control your perception and start to turn your life around with The Simple Shift.

Overcome life’s obstacles by transforming the way you perceive problems

Discover why what’s "true" doesn’t matter as much as what’s "useful"

Triumph when times are tough by adopting a simple shift in thinking

Uncover the valuable lessons you've already learned by overcoming past challenges

This book provides a clear and practical path for retraining your brain to see opportunities rather than obstacles. It’s not about putting on rose-colored glasses and pretending that problems don’t exist. Rather, you can choose to train your mindset towards what is useful, guiding you to better outcomes in life, love and work.

The Simple Shift from Wiley usually retails for $8 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on May 5, so act fast.