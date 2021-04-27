ZTE Blade 11 Prime Android smartphone looks pretty damn nice for the price

Some people are willing to pay more than $1,000 for a smartphone, but I'm not one of them. Look, if you can afford to spend such money on a premium phone, and the purchase makes you happy, then more power to you. However, if you are a regular consumer on a budget, please know you don't have to spend that much cash to score a quality device.

Case in point, today, ZTE launches the all-new Blade 11 Prime smartphone. This beautiful Android 11 phone costs less than $200, making it shockingly affordable. Despite its low price, it actually looks quite nice. No, it isn't top of the line, but it should meet the needs of most consumers.

The Blade 11 Prime is powered by the 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek 6762 processor, and it has 4GB of DDR4 RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage, which you can expand using micro SD. The 6.52-inch display is nice and big, but the resolution is a bit low at just 1600x720. The phone has 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 5, but sadly, it does not offer 5G or Wi-Fi 6.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, the inexpensive Blade 11 Prime has a triple rear camera setup (16MP+8MP+2MP) in addition to the 8MP front shooter. It even has impressive features like Qi wireless charging, a fingerprint reader (that is integrated into the power button), plus a large 4,000mAh battery. Even cooler, you can use the USB-C port to not only charge Blade 11 Prime, but for reverse charging. Yes, you can essentially use this phone as a USB battery pack to charge other devices.

Brad Li, ZTE USA CEO explains, "We are motivated by a simple belief that incredible technology should be affordable. The Blade 11 Prime is balanced with a careful selection of features that enhance the user experience without increasing price. Our approach along with Visible's offering is like a breath of fresh air in a marketplace that experiences price inflation every year."

The ZTE Blade 11 Prime Android smartphone is available immediately from the Verizon-owned pre-paid carrier Visible. It can be purchased here for just $192 (weird number, I know). As of today, it can only be had in one color -- sky blue.