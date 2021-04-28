Winget: Microsoft updates Windows 10's Linux-style package manager to enable software removal

Microsoft has launched a new preview version of Winget Windows 10. Taking inspiration from AppGet, Winget is a Linux-style package manager that allows for command line control of software.

With the latest release, Winget 0.3, Microsoft has added a number of new features to the tool, including the ability to use it to uninstall software. While this is unlikely to tempt the majority of people away from using Settings or the Control Panel, it is extremely handy for anyone looking to uninstall software using scripts.

Winget has come a long way since Microsoft introduced the utility last year, and new features are available to try out in the most recent preview version. The latest release sees the addition of the "list" option which can be used to view lists of everything that is installed on a system, in addition to "uninstall" which can be used to remove unwanted items. The command needed is:

winget uninstall [app name]

But as Bleeping Computer explains, even though the latest Winget release includes these new features, they are experimental and therefore need to be manually enabled. To do this, you need to edit the JSON settings file, and add the following lines to the "experimentalFeatures" section:

"list": true,

"uninstall": true,

You can download the latest preview version of Winget from GitHub. It is also possible to grab the software from the Microsoft Store if you are part of the Insider program.

Image credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock