Google apparently can't help you if your Gmail account gets locked, but there is a workaround

If you’ve ever been locked out of your personal Gmail account then you will no doubt have discovered it can be a serious uphill battle to regain access. If you forget the password, then you can try the 'forgot password' option, but if you’ve been locked out for other reasons, then you’re in trouble.

As reported by PCMag, Game publisher Mike Rose was recently locked out of his account for 'suspicious activity', and when he contacted Google support he was told there was nothing they could do for him.

Informing him that they could only provide help with Workspace accounts, the support person he spoke to -- identified as Daniel -- admitted that he had locked himself out of his own account a few months ago, "and I'm still locked out to this day."

Thankfully, after doing a little digging in the metadata, Rose found a solution which he then shared with his Google Support person.

This was his solution:

Go to login, to the screen where you have to enter your email address.

Hit F12.

Choose Application.

Right-click on Cookies and select 'Clear'.

You can view the full transcript of the chat below:

