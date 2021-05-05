Tiger King's Carole Baskin launches her own crypto 'purr-ency' -- $CAT

Tiger King was one of the Netflix’s biggest shows last year, arriving at around the same time as Covid-19 lockdowns, making it a must-see for millions of people suddenly trapped at home.

Joe Exotic’s arch-nemesis on the show, Carole Baskin, has been making the most of her sudden fame, and her latest venture is an alt-coin for supporters of her Big Cat Rescue. And that’s not all she’s up to -- fans will also be able to invest in NFTs in the coming weeks.

While we would have chosen Kitcoin, rather than $CAT (which reads like 'Scat' to us), the new coin is described as being "not a currency nor investment, but rather is a purr-ency and the first of its kind as a fan token for supporters of Big Cat Rescue."

Anyone who picks up these fan coins will be able to experience benefits such as "elite access to LIVE walkabouts and conversations with Carole Baskin and her crew of big cat lovers and keepers, discounts and first access to new merchandise and activities and so much more."

Carole Baskin says:

I’m investigating crypto currencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up. At this point both the USD and BitCoin are fiat currencies, but at least BitCoin and other altcoins have scarcity built in and now there is much more broad adoption of them in our everyday lives. I like the idea of putting the power of money in the hands of the people, rather than banks and governments. Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free.

Baskin continues, "Our fan base is amazing and I just know they will push $CAT to the top of the charts so that others learn about saving big cats from the cruelty of captivity."

You can get your own Big Cat Rescue fan coin from https://rally.io/creator/CAT/