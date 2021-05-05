Windows 10 handheld gaming PC now available for pre-order on Amazon
If you like the idea of the Nintendo Switch, but wish you could play PC games on it, then GDP WIN 3 could well be just what you’re looking for.
The handheld console runs Windows 10 Home and has Switch-like controllers on the left and right hand sides and a 1280 x 720 touchscreen that slides up to reveal to a keyboard underneath. It’s a nice piece of kit, but it comes with something that you might not be so happy about -- a high price tag.
GDP WIN 3 comes with 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for your games. You can choose between a Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processor. There’s also a docking station available to buy separately.
It offers Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-A ports, there’s a MicroSD Card (A2) slot, and a 3.5mm headset and microphone jack.
It also supports IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi.
The specs for it are as follows:
|Standing screen display size
|5.5 Inches
|Screen Resolution
|1280x720
|Max Screen Resolution
|4Kx2K @48-60Hz 24bpp
|Processor
|2.8 GHz core_i7
|RAM
|16 GB
|Hard Drive
|1 TB
|Graphics Coprocessor
|Intel Iris Plus 96 EUs
|Chipset Brand
|Intel
Other technical details:
|Brand
|LANRUO
|Series
|GPD WIN 3 LANRUO
|Item model number
|GPD WIN 3 LANRUO
|Hardware Platform
|PC
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Item Weight
|1.9 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|7.83 x 3.66 x 1.06 inches
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|7.83 x 3.66 x 1.06 inches
|Color
|Black
|Processor Brand
|Intel
|Processor Count
|4
|Computer Memory Type
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Flash Memory Size
|1 TB
|Power Source
|AC & Battery
|Batteries
|1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
As for pricing, the Intel Core i5-1135G7 model will set you back $1,129.99, while the /i7-1165G7 is pricier at $1,309.99. The docking station is $84.99.
You can pre-order it from Amazon now, with shipping expected on June 2.
Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning BetaNews may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.