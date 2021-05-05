Windows 10 handheld gaming PC now available for pre-order on Amazon

If you like the idea of the Nintendo Switch, but wish you could play PC games on it, then GDP WIN 3 could well be just what you’re looking for.

The handheld console runs Windows 10 Home and has Switch-like controllers on the left and right hand sides and a 1280 x 720 touchscreen that slides up to reveal to a keyboard underneath. It’s a nice piece of kit, but it comes with something that you might not be so happy about -- a high price tag.

GDP WIN 3 comes with 16GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for your games. You can choose between a Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 processor. There’s also a docking station available to buy separately.

It offers Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-A ports, there’s a MicroSD Card (A2) slot, and a 3.5mm headset and microphone jack.

It also supports IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G dual-band Wi-Fi.

The specs for it are as follows:

Standing screen display size 5.5 Inches Screen Resolution 1280x720 Max Screen Resolution 4Kx2K @48-60Hz 24bpp Processor 2.8 GHz core_i7 RAM 16 GB Hard Drive 1 TB Graphics Coprocessor Intel Iris Plus 96 EUs Chipset Brand Intel

Other technical details:

Brand LANRUO Series GPD WIN 3 LANRUO Item model number GPD WIN 3 LANRUO Hardware Platform PC Operating System Windows 10 Home Item Weight 1.9 pounds Product Dimensions 7.83 x 3.66 x 1.06 inches Item Dimensions LxWxH 7.83 x 3.66 x 1.06 inches Color Black Processor Brand Intel Processor Count 4 Computer Memory Type DDR4 SDRAM Flash Memory Size 1 TB Power Source AC & Battery Batteries 1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)

As for pricing, the Intel Core i5-1135G7 model will set you back $1,129.99, while the /i7-1165G7 is pricier at $1,309.99. The docking station is $84.99.

You can pre-order it from Amazon now, with shipping expected on June 2.

