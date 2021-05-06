Backup4all 9.0 Professional allows users to create a fail-safe backup of their cloud storage

European developer Softland has released Backup4all 9.0, a major new version of its commercial backup tool for Windows PCs.

The update follows two months after Softland updated its free backup tool in the form of FBackup 9.0 with, among other things, support for backing up files from Dropbox and Google Drive and the ability to track the time estimated for downloading or uploading files to and from the cloud during backup jobs. Users also gained the ability to combine multiple sources in a single backup job.

These updates presaged the new features and improvements found in Backup4all 9.0. First, the Professional Edition gains the same ability to back up cloud storage, but supports a much wider range of network resources, including many more cloud providers (including OneDrive, Amazon S3 and BOX) as well as FTP and SFTP servers.

Users also gain the ability to create predefined network connection sources, making it possible to back up computers on the same network. Support for defining multiple source types in a single backup job has also carried over from FBackup 9.0, giving users the option of combining local and cloud sources with plugins without having to create individual backup jobs for each.

Other changes include the ability to use non-secure HTTP channels to check for updates when HTTPS fails, while old catalogs are now renamed and retained when importing jobs from previous versions. The log file also gains a summary to aid users when troubleshooting.

Backup4all 9 allows users to combine multiple backup sources in a single job.

You can download a 30-day trial of Backup4all 9.0 now, and then enjoy a pair of better-than half-price discount offers when upgrading to the full version.

If you don’t need cloud backup, and are happy using differential backups to save on drive space, then pay just $14.95 for Backup4all Standard 9, saving 63 percent on the MSRP.

But if you want more features -- including full cloud and FTP/SFTP support, plus AES encrypted backups and incremental backup types to further maximize disk usage -- then we recommend Backup4all Professional 9, which is yours for just $19.95, saving 67 percent on the MSRP of $59.95.