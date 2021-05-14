Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21382 with HDR improvements for creative apps like Adobe Photoshop and CorelDraw

Just in time for the start of the weekend, a brand new Windows 10 build arrives for those Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The big new addition in this build is HDR support in color managed apps, but there are plenty of other changes, improvements and fixes to be found in the flight.

SEE ALSO: Think Windows 10 is bad? Feast your eyes on Microsoft's macOS -- the desktop operating system we definitely don't want!

Advertisement

Explaining the HDR addition, Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc says:

HDR mode changes the behavior of some creative and artistic apps that use International Color Consortium (ICC) display color profiles, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom Classic, and CorelDraw (amongst others). In the past, these apps were limited to targeting the sRGB color gamut. We have added a new feature that lets these apps get accurate color and access the full gamut of your HDR display. To turn this feature on, close your application, right-click the app’s icon and click in Properties > Compatibility tab and then under Settings select "Use legacy display ICC color management". This flag only has an effect in HDR mode.

Other changes and improvements in this build include:

Device Manager now has the ability to view drivers alongside devices. The new driver focused "Devices by drivers", "Drivers by type", and "Drivers by devices" views enable users to view, install, and remove drivers, while the new "Add drivers" action enables users to add and install new drivers across all applicable devices. Managing drivers directly is more intuitive in many situations than working with them by way of the devices they are installed on, so Microsoft hopes that developers and power users alike will enjoy the added flexibility. This change was added in Build 21343.

The Start menu will launch to help people get to the apps they want quickly after a clean install or upgrade is finished.

Microsoft has updated the new generic folder icon in File Explorer so it will now show an indication when the folder has contents.

Microsoft has updated the touch keyboard to use the Segoe UI Variable font and made some small adjustments to the icons.

Fixes include:

Fixed an issue in the previous flight where after updating some devices unexpectedly showed a warning in the taskbar indicating the version of Windows 10 had reached end of service.

Fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability.

Fixed an issue that could result in multiple hung SearchProtocolHost.exe processes.

Fixed a memory leak that could result in DWM unexpectedly using a lot of memory over time.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain notification toasts unexpected not firing.

Fixed an issue resulting in delayed audio playback on ARM64 devices.

Fixed an issue where the new unified audio endpoint work wasn’t displaying on ARM64 devices.

Fixed an issue that could result in certain games launching to a black screen in recent builds.

Fixed an issue where if you select the System option after pressing WIN + X it would just open Settings and not navigating to the About page.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain devices unexpectedly being listed twice on the Printers and Scanners page in Settings.

Fixed an issue that could result in Windows Update failing with error 0x80070003.

Fixed an issue that could cause pixilation when a colored mouse pointer was set to be a large size.

Fixed an issue where the cursive style for closed captions wasn’t displaying in the list on the Captions page in Settings.

Fixed an issue where Japanese touch keyboard in 50-on or 12-key layout could show a non-functional and broken text candidate.

Fixed an issue where incorrect spacing was applied when using the voice typing to type a parenthesis.

Fixed an issue where when using the handwriting panel to write Chinese, pressing the return key wasn’t committing the text.

Known issues are:

The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where elements of Search (including the search box in File Explorer) are no longer displaying correctly in dark theme.

[News and interests] Microsoft is investigating an issue where the flyout may occasionally flash in the top left corner of your screen after clicking the button on your taskbar.

During the upgrade and in the initial welcome screens when after first signing in after upgrading, you may unexpectedly see the text that appears to be displayed in Times New Roman font.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock