New app helps manage employee photo usage rights

Ensuring consent for the use of digital assets can be a bit of a nightmare. But a new solution from FotoWare ensures that employee photos are only used with the full consent of the subject, freeing content creators and managers who can quickly review, and refresh consents if usage changes.

FotoWare's Consent Management offers mobile and email based signature collection, along with searching and filtering media based on consent status.

It can search for an employee's image using facial recognition AI and ensure that all existing and new images in its digital asset management (DAM) platform are tagged with the same permissions. For instance, a returning employee may consent to their images being seen on the intranet but not on social media or for press use.

Image subjects can update and manage the permissions attached to each image and video they are in. This can be done through the app or via email. Filtered views can be set up for specific user groups based on consent status. For example, while a DAM administrator can view all assets, a marketing employee would only be able to see assets where consent has been given by all identified persons.

Janniche Moe, product director, at FotoWare says,

FotoWare is already widely used to manage all types of media files. With privacy regulations, we saw the need to give our customers tools to effectively handle consent and ensure compliance. Privacy regulations are being introduced in more countries using GDPR as a template, so this is only the beginning of our long-term commitment to a comprehensive solution for consent management. With Consent Management in the FotoWare Mobile app, collecting, providing, and administrating consent can easily be done by anyone, regardless of skill level or location. Therefore, we have focused on ensuring ease-of-use and accessibility on mobile devices.

The app launches this month and you can get a GDPR checklist for images on FotoWare's site.

Image Credit: Minerva Studio / Shutterstock