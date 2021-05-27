Acer launches 17-inch Chromebook

Chromebooks have been taking the world by storm lately, and it isn't hard to see why. As more and more people do their computing almost exclusively on the web, it makes no sense to spend big money on a Windows 10 laptop you don't really need. Don't get me wrong, Windows definitely still has a place, and Microsoft's operating system is currently more useful than Chrome OS, but it is just overkill for many. Chromebooks are simple, safe, and getting better all the time. Google is giving the people what they want.

Acer has long been a Chromebook proponent, which makes total sense. Look, Acer is traditionally a value brand and Chromebooks have historically been affordably priced; it has been a marriage made in heaven. Today, Acer launches four new Chromebooks and three of them, which have 14-inch screens, are a bit ho-hum. None look bad... they are just more of the same. A fourth model, however, is quite special. You see, the Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H), as it is called, has a 17-inch display! This is apparently the first Chrome OS laptop with such a screen size -- who knew!?

"The large FHD 17.3-inch display features an anti-glare coating and is surrounded by narrow bezels, bringing the vibrant visuals front and center. Plus, the huge display and optional webcam makes group video chats and conference calls smoother for remote employees and anyone working or learning from home. Users wanting an even more flexible workspace can opt for a touchscreen model," says Acer.

Advertisement

The company further says, "The Acer Chromebook 317's high-quality keyboard (with optional backlighting) and large touchpad is complemented with an integrated numeric keypad that simplifies 10-key input for accounting functions, filling in forms and number-centric work. The keyboard is flanked by two full-sized upward-facing speakers that bring streamed content to life and give music more depth. In addition, the Chromebook provides up to 10 hours of battery life and has two full function USB 3.2 Type-C ports."

Is a 17-inch Chromebook really something to be excited about? Oh, yes. I personally know some Chromebook users that would love the larger screen size. However, it is a bit disappointing that it only comes with a Celeron processor. While modern niceties like USB-C ports, a micro SD card reader, and Wi-Fi 6 are appreciated, the option for a more powerful processor is something some power users will sorely miss. Thankfully, the Acer Chromebook 317 (CB317-1H) is very affordable; it will hit stores next month starting at just $379.