Microsoft releases the Linux-style Windows Package Manager v1.0 (Winget) as a Store alternative
After months of testing and preview builds, Microsoft has finally released Windows Package Manager 1.0.
Also known as Winget, the utility serves as an alternative to the Microsoft Store, giving Windows 10 users a Linux-style package manager for finding, downloading and installing apps from software repositories.
See also:
- Microsoft releases Windows Terminal 1.9 preview with new quake mode and more
- Microsoft releases preview version of KB5003212 update for Windows 10
- Microsoft is finally ready to kill off Internet Explorer once and for all... for most people
The final build of Windows Package Manager has been a long-time coming -- it's around a year since Microsoft release the first version. Now officially ready for a v1.0 public release, the command line tool (accessible via Power Shell) provides access to hundreds of apps that can be installed using commands in the form winget install firefox.
In releasing Windows Package Manager v1.0, Microsoft points out that it includes all of the features and bug fixes from the previous milestone release.
The company also shares details of the commands which Winget supports:
install - Installs the given package
show - Shows information about a package
source - Manage sources of packages
search - Find and show basic info of packages
list - Display installed packages
upgrade - Upgrades the given package
uninstall - Uninstalls the given package
hash - Helper to hash installer files
validate - Validates a manifest file
settings - Open settings
features - Shows the status of experimental features
export - Exports a list of the installed packages
import - Installs all the packages in a file
If you want to try out Windows Package Manager v1.0, you can download it from GitHub. The tool is also due to be included as part of Windows 10, and as such Microsoft will also make it available via an update for the operating system.