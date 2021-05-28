Microsoft releases the Linux-style Windows Package Manager v1.0 (Winget) as a Store alternative

After months of testing and preview builds, Microsoft has finally released Windows Package Manager 1.0.

Also known as Winget, the utility serves as an alternative to the Microsoft Store, giving Windows 10 users a Linux-style package manager for finding, downloading and installing apps from software repositories.

The final build of Windows Package Manager has been a long-time coming -- it's around a year since Microsoft release the first version. Now officially ready for a v1.0 public release, the command line tool (accessible via Power Shell) provides access to hundreds of apps that can be installed using commands in the form winget install firefox.

In releasing Windows Package Manager v1.0, Microsoft points out that it includes all of the features and bug fixes from the previous milestone release.

The company also shares details of the commands which Winget supports:

install - Installs the given package show - Shows information about a package source - Manage sources of packages search - Find and show basic info of packages list - Display installed packages upgrade - Upgrades the given package uninstall - Uninstalls the given package hash - Helper to hash installer files validate - Validates a manifest file settings - Open settings features - Shows the status of experimental features export - Exports a list of the installed packages import - Installs all the packages in a file

If you want to try out Windows Package Manager v1.0, you can download it from GitHub. The tool is also due to be included as part of Windows 10, and as such Microsoft will also make it available via an update for the operating system.