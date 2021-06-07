Watch Apple's WWDC 2021 keynote live here today

Today is a big day for Apple as it will be opening its yearly developer conference with a virtual keynote. As always there will be a lot of software news.

The focus will no doubt be on the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS, but it’s likely new hardware will also be unveiled.

We’re expecting to see updates to the iMac Pro and MacBook Pro, but there could be other hardware being shown off too.

The keynote starts at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST and you can watch it right here as Apple is streaming the event to all.

Come back nearer the time and share your thoughts on the company’s announcements in the comments below.