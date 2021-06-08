Monoprice launches affordable SB‑300 Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Thanks to the pandemic, more and more people are learning to enjoy their homes rather than go out. This makes sense, as TVs keep getting bigger and better -- you no longer need to go to an actual movie theater for a proper cinematic experience. Even though the COVID-19 virus is now fading away in the USA, it seems the home entertainment trend is here to stay.

Of course, a quality television is only part of the equation. To truly enjoy movies and TV shows at home, you will want to upgrade your audio gear too. And no, the speakers built into your TV are definitely not good enough. Thankfully, these days you can get by without investing big money into a giant bulky stereo system. Instead, an elegant soundbar can provide a high-end audio experience without cluttering your living room.

ALSO READ: Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds are ready for your summertime workouts

Advertisement

Today, Monoprice launches its latest soundbar, and it looks like a winner. Called "SB‑300," it offers Virtual Dolby Atmos in a small package. There is no subwoofer here -- a big benefit for those that prefer a minimalistic aesthetic. Besides HDMI and optical connectivity, you can wirelessly connect to devices over Bluetooth too. Believe it or not you can even connect a flash drive full of mp3 files and play them.

ALSO READ: Apple steals Microsoft's Windows 11 thunder with macOS Monterey unveil

"The SB‑300 Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar delivers an expanded sound field for a terrific home theater experience! Two HDMI inputs, an HDMI eARC output, coaxial and optical digital audio inputs, and a 3.5mm analog audio input allow you to connect your various audio and video devices, while the wireless Bluetooth connection and USB input allow you to stream audio from your smartphone or PC," says Monoprice.

ALSO READ: Samsung unveils affordable Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop with optional 5G

The value-focused company further says, "Enjoy total control from the comfort of your easy chair using the included IR remote control. The wireless connectivity ensures a quick and easy setup and a clutter free appearance. The Monoprice SB-300 Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar delivers a spacious soundstage and a complete home theater experience."

Monoprice shares specifications below.

Video Inputs 2x HDMI Video Output HDMI with eARC Audio Inputs Digital Coaxial, Digital Optical, 3.5mm Analog Audio Input Sensitivity 500mV Nominal Impedance 2x 4Ω Frequency Response 40Hz ~ 20kHz Bluetooth Version 4.2 Amplifier Power 2x 50 watts Supported Bluetooth Profiles A2DP, AVRCP Bluetooth Frequency Range 2400 ~ 2483.5 MHz Bluetooth Maximum Transmission Power ≤ 5dBm Supported USB Formatting FAT32, FAT16 Maximum Supported USB Capacity 32GB Supported USB File Format mp3 Remote Control Range up to 19.6 feet (6 meters) Remote Control Operating Angle 0 ~ 30° Remote Control Power Source 2x AAA batteries (included) Input Power 100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz Maximum Power Consumption 30 watts Standby Power Consumption ≤ 0.5 watts Dimensions 39.4" x 2.9" x 4.2" (1000 x 74 x 106 mm) Weight 6.0 lbs. (2.7 kg)

The SB-300 Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar can be purchased from Monoprice directly here now. Just how affordable is it? Surprisingly, it can be had for just $179.99. This seems to be a great deal for a Dolby Atmos soundbar with these features.