Samsung unveils affordable Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop with optional 5G

ARM processors have been around for a really long time. In modern times, they are found in most tablets and smartphones. These ARM chips have been used in Windows computers for years, but they really never caught on with consumers in that regard. In contrast, the newest Mac computers are powered by Apple's own ARM-based processors, and they have been universally praised as fast and efficient. Apple shows that ARM can succeed on the desktop.

Today, Samsung announces its newest Windows 10 laptop, and guess what? Like the new Mac computers, it too is powered by an ARM processor. Called "Galaxy Book Go," the 14-inch notebook can be equipped with optional 5G cellular connectivity -- something Apple's computers do not yet have. Believe it or not, Galaxy Book Go is shockingly affordable too, starting at just $349.

"Building on our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are bringing the best features of your smartphone and combining them with the PC performance and productivity you deserve. The Galaxy Book Go series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, and the Galaxy Book Go 5G powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform delivers lightning-fast 5G connectivity speeds to take advantage of the latest network standards," says Samsung.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samsung PM1731a SSD uses Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology

The company also says, "The Galaxy Book Go series boasts a large 14-inch display with a slim bezel, so you can stay productive during crunch time. With thin and light designs featuring a 180-degree folding hinge and Dolby Atmos, providing rich soundscapes, Galaxy Book Go devices are great for watching movies on the way to a weekend getaway, or reviewing work with a colleague during an onsite work visit. For students, its long-lasting battery makes it the ideal companion for every class."

Samsung shares specifications below.

Dimensions 323.9 x 224.8 x 14.9mm Weight 1.38kg OS Windows 10 Home / Pro Display 14-inch TFT FHD (1920 x 1080) CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, 802.11 ac 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color Silver Memory 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X) Storage 64GB, 128GB (eUFS) Camera / Mic 720p HD / Digital Mic Battery 42.3Wh (Typical) Adapter 25W USB Type-C Fast Charger Speakers Dolby Atmos Port USB Type-C (2), USB-A (1), 3.5mm Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, Nano SIM, Nano Security slot

So, yes, the Galaxy Book Go is a very affordable laptop, but that doesn't necessarily mean it is a good deal. The performance of Windows on ARM can be a bit lackluster, and none of the other specifications are anything to write home about. For instance, I am shocked that it comes with Wi-Fi 5 and not the newer Wi-Fi 6. And while 1080p resolution is passable at this price, it is still a bit low for a 14-inch display in 2021.

The "regular" Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Book Go will be available for purchase here on June 10 starting at $349. Unfortunately, pricing and availability for the Galaxy Book Go 5G is unknown at this time, with Samsung only saying it can be had "later this year."

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.