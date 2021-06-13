Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5004327 update for Windows 10 to fix 0x80073D26 and 0x8007139F errors
Microsoft has issues an off-schedule update for Windows 10 that addresses 0x80073D26 and 0x8007139F errors in versions 20H1, 20H2 and 21H1 of the operating system.
The KB5004327 update is aimed at systems that have experienced problems installing or opening Xbox Games Pass Games. Anyone affected by the issue is redirected to the Microsoft Store page for Gaming Services when the errors occur.
This update replaces a previous rather convoluted solution to the problem which Microsoft had previously published. The initial workaround involved using a PowerShell script to repair gaming services, and was not something that many users felt comfortable doing.
The company announced the availability of the update on Twitter:
Over on the Windows message center, Microsoft says:
Out-of-band update to address an issue preventing installing or opening Xbox Game Pass games
Microsoft has identified an issue that affects a small number of devices with Windows 10, version 20H1, Windows 10, version 20H2, and Windows 10, version 21H1 and have expedited a resolution which is now available as an out-of-band update. This update address an issue in which attempting to install or open an Xbox Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device, you might be redirected to the Microsoft Store page for Gaming Services. For more information on the issue, see KB5004327: Error 0x80073D26 or 0x8007139F occurs when you install or start Gaming Services on a Windows 10 device. You do not need to install this update if you are not experiencing this issue.
As Microsoft explains in its tweet, the update is available over Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog. If you're looking to download it via Windows Update, you'll need to check for optional updates.
