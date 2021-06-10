Microsoft warns that KB5003637 update for Windows 10 may prevent apps accessing event logs

It is only a couple of days since Microsoft released KB5003637 update for Windows 10 on this month's Patch Tuesday. But the company has already issued a warning that after installing this particular update "apps accessing event logs on remote devices might be unable to connect".

The problem stems from apps that make use of legacy Event Logging APIs, and Microsoft says that the behavior is entirely expected. It also provides details of how to fix issues with accessing event logs.

Over on the Windows 10 health status page, Microsoft says: "After installing KB5003637 or later updates, apps accessing event logs on remote devices might be unable to connect. This issue might occur if the local or remote has not yet installed updates released June 8, 2021 or later. Affected apps are using certain legacy Event Logging APIs".

There is the note, however, that:

This is expected due to security hardening changes relating to Event Tracing for Windows (ETW) for CVE-2021-31958

The company shares some of the error messages that might be displayed:

  • error 5: access is denied
  • error 1764: The requested operation is not supported.
  • System.InvalidOperationException,Microsoft.PowerShell.Commands.GetEventLogCommand
  • Windows has not provided an error code.

The good news is that there is a solution, and it is pretty simple one. All you need to do is to ensure that both the local and remote devices have the KB5003637 update installed.

Image credit: Cineberg / Shutterstock

