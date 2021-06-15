Twitter is testing the ability to edit tweets -- sort of

No Comments
Twitter logo and a woman in silhouette

Since Twitter launched, one of the most requested features (apart from easy, instant, unquestioned account verification) is the ability to edit tweets. People asked for tweet editing; Twitter changed how the timeline is ordered. People asked for tweet editing; Twitter introduced longer tweets.

People asked for tweet editing; Twitter introduced Moments. People asked for tweet editing; Twitter launched a subscription service. But now, after years of people begging, Twitter is finally testing a tweet editing option. But it's probably not what you're expecting or hoping for.

See also:

Advertisement

If you were hoping to see an Edit Tweet button, prepare to be sorely disappointed. What Twitter is working on effectively amounts to the ability to edit other people's tweets. Not just any old tweet, of course... just any that @ mention you.

Noting that being @'d can lead to unwelcome attention, Twitter is testing the ability to "unmention" yourself from other people's tweets.

In a series of tweets, Twitter’s Dominic Comozzi shared some details of what is currently being tested:

While this is a very long way from the sort of tweet editing people have been longing for, it is still something that will be appreciated by many.

Image credit: kovop58 / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Organizations increase focus on identity security

Twitter is testing the ability to edit tweets -- sort of

Three-quarters of execs say lack of tech talent is a barrier to cloud use

Employees pick up bad security habits while working from home

Razer Blade 14 (2021) is a shockingly svelte gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen

Logitech launches new limited edition Design Collection wireless mice

The technology that is shaping bridge construction

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft accidentally leaks the name of its next operating system -- and it isn't Windows 11

119 Comments

Microsoft says it will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025

50 Comments

KB5003637 update is causing printer problems and breaking the taskbar in Windows 10

24 Comments

What we want to see in Windows 11

23 Comments

Windows 10 users need to brace themselves for more irritating nags from Microsoft

17 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.