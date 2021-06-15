Twitter is testing the ability to edit tweets -- sort of

Since Twitter launched, one of the most requested features (apart from easy, instant, unquestioned account verification) is the ability to edit tweets. People asked for tweet editing; Twitter changed how the timeline is ordered. People asked for tweet editing; Twitter introduced longer tweets.

People asked for tweet editing; Twitter introduced Moments. People asked for tweet editing; Twitter launched a subscription service. But now, after years of people begging, Twitter is finally testing a tweet editing option. But it's probably not what you're expecting or hoping for.

If you were hoping to see an Edit Tweet button, prepare to be sorely disappointed. What Twitter is working on effectively amounts to the ability to edit other people's tweets. Not just any old tweet, of course... just any that @ mention you.

Noting that being @'d can lead to unwelcome attention, Twitter is testing the ability to "unmention" yourself from other people's tweets.

In a series of tweets, Twitter’s Dominic Comozzi shared some details of what is currently being tested:

Sometimes you want to talk, and sometimes you just ... don't.



Check out these early concepts that could help control unwanted attention on Twitter.



Feedback, especially at this beginning stage, is invited (and wanted)! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6SpzqiwFlL — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

Notifications



Going further, if someone you don’t follow @ mentions you, you’ll get a special notification. If you unmention yourself from there, the Tweet author will not be able to mention you again. pic.twitter.com/RTFBEnkPFf — Dominic Camozzi (@_dcrc_) June 14, 2021

While this is a very long way from the sort of tweet editing people have been longing for, it is still something that will be appreciated by many.

