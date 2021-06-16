New platform lets businesses assess their ransomware attack readiness

Automated security validation company Pentera has launched a new module for its platform that emulates the world's most destructive ransomware strains.

It shows CISOs exactly how attackers and ransomware threats will exploit their network and infrastructure, safely automating real adversary tactics and techniques inside the network.

RansomwareReady creates a safe version of the most destructive ransomwares in the wild including Ryuk, WannaCry, Maze, REvil, and more. The platform safely deploys and monitors these inert ransomware versions in internal environments to provide full visibility of the most likely vulnerabilities and the lateral pathways ransomware will take to target critical assets and disrupt operations.

"Vulnerability-centric programs and simulations fail because they don't show CISOs where they're most exposed based on how adversaries think and act once they're in a network. You can patch and chase vulnerabilities for days and still not be ready for a ransomware attack," says Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "RansomwareReady is a compilation of the nastiest ransomware in the wild -- from REvil to Maze. We safely emulate these within our customers' environments to show them exactly how ransomware will move throughout their network. This allows them to prioritize the critical weaknesses attackers exploit and become attack-ready."

The Pentera platform automates real-time penetration tests at scale, safely performing the actions a malicious adversary would including reconnaissance, sniffing, spoofing, cracking, (harmless) malware injection, file-less exploitation, post-exploitation, lateral movement and privilege escalation, all the way to data exfiltration. This gives security teams a complete attack operation view to provide a true assessment of their resilience against real attacks, so they can focus on remediation that matters.

You can find out more on the Pentera site.

Photo credit: Melpomene / Shutterstock