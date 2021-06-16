KLEVV launches CRAS C720 and C920 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether consumers truly need the benefits of PCIe 4.0 today is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.

Today, KLEVV launches two new PCIe NVMe M.2 solid state drives. Called "CRAS C720" and "CRAS C920," the former uses PCle Gen3 and the latter utilizes the faster PCle Gen4. In other words, the company is providing options, allowing consumers to choose the speed that best meets their needs (and budgets).

"Utilizing the latest PCle 4.0 technology, KLEVV’s CRAS C920 SSD offers up to 2-3 times the speed of current mainstream PCle Gen3 SSDs. This SSD boasts speeds of up to 7000MB/s read and 6850MB/s write. The PCIe Gen3x4 CRAS C720 is a smart and affordable upgrade that can raise your system to a new level, with speeds up to 3400MB/s read and 3100MB/s write," explains KLEVV.

The company further says, "C920 and C720 are packed with advanced features to enhance whole-system performance, SSD lifetime, and value. The intelligent SLC caching algorithm brings high endurance and optimized performance. A hardware LDPC ECC Engine also enhances endurance – and, together with the thermal throttling algorithm and SRAM error handling, guards data integrity, too. These drives also use advanced 3D NAND technology, the assurance of Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (S.M.A.R.T), plus a five-year limited warranty."

Unfortunately, the CRAS C720 and C920 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs do not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, they should be available here soon. Since KLEVV has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost, but obviously, the C920 will cost more than the C720. What we do know for sure, however, is that the C920 will be available in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB. The C720 will be offered in four -- 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

