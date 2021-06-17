Win a $500 gift box or other valuable prizes with Tronsmart's 8th Birthday giveaway!

Over the years, many new tech brands have come along, largely thanks to Amazon. Yes, consumers have discovered a lot of brands on that website, one of which is Tronsmart. This is a company I first discovered through Amazon, usually from taking a chance on one of its affordable Bluetooth speakers and headphones. Over time, I learned that Tronsmart products weren't just reasonably priced, but high-quality too. Seriously, folks, its Bluetooth speakers (found here) are superb.

I suppose Tronsmart isn't so new anymore, as this week the reputable brand has an 8th birthday! Jeez, the company was founded in 2013? Time really flies! To celebrate this monumental occasion, the company is running a really cool giveaway where there are several prizes to win. The top prize is a gift box valued at over $500. Wow.

But who exactly is Tronsmart? The company explains, "Tronsmart is a tech brand that designs and manufactures world-class tech accessories which has been recommended by Qualcomm, Forbes, Yahoo, and many other big companies and media. It also signed Luis Suarez as the official ambassador in 2018. The company has rapidly expanded and sell its products to over 70 countries in many regions including North America, South America, Europe, The Middle East and Asia and has over 40 patents including its SoundPulse technology."

Advertisement

Tronsmart shares the giveaway prizes below.

First prize : Gift Box valued over $500 (30 winners)

: Gift Box valued over $500 (30 winners) Second Prize : $99 ANC earbuds Apollo Air+ (30 winners)

: $99 ANC earbuds Apollo Air+ (30 winners) Third Prize: $69 ANC earbuds Apollo Air (50 winners)

To learn more about Tronsmart's history and to enter the giveaway, simply click here. Entering is very easy, and best of all, it includes a fun wheel that you "spin" virtually! Good luck, y'all.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

Image Credit: Pressmaster / Shutterstock