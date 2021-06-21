Do we have a little more news on Wear OS 3.0?

Wear OS has been a success in the wearables market and a solid competitor to Apple’s watchOS platform. Both operating systems have their fans. However, like with another Google creation, Android, the search giant doesn't always have a clear vision where it’s going with it. That’s not a knock on the Mountain View company, just an observation. It can be viewed as being careful and listening to input. 

Back in mid-May at Google I/O 2021, the company’s big annual conference, it formally announced Wear OS 3.0, the next operating system that will power its smartwatches.  

Now we are receiving some incremental news on the platform that helps shed a little more light on what is coming down the road. Wearable chipmaker Qualcomm says that it is "working with Google on bringing Wear OS 3.0 to Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and 4100 platforms. Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100+, and 4100 are capable of supporting Wear OS 3.0, but we are not discussing any specifics at this time."

Well, that’s some info, a bit more than we had. However, with that said, Google seems none the wiser about any of it, telling XDA developers in a response that "User experience is a top priority for us. We have not confirmed eligibility or timeline on whether any Wear OS smartwatch will update to the new unified platform. There are many technical requirements in order to run the unified platform that ensures all components of the user experience are optimized."

So, everything is as clear as mud. And so far we still don’t have a release date. Google’s last official announcement is here

