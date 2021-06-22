AI will be used to unleash a global cyber incident in the next 12 months

New research from Deep Instinct finds that 78 percent of SecOps professionals are concerned that cyber adversaries will develop and deploy AI to cause a global cyber incident in the next 12 months.

The study of 600 IT and cybersecurity professionals finds more than half of respondents believe ransomware or zero-day attacks are the biggest threats to their organization.

Respondents spend around 10 hours a week assessing false positive alerts, and 69 percent agree that low staff morale could result from alert fatigue due to the overwhelming volume of false positives. While 80 percent say time not used on false positives is spent addressing time-consuming security patches and updates to ensure solutions remain effective.

"Recent major events have placed a heightened priority on security, but these threats have long deserved the attention they're just now getting on a global level. As we work to implement a stronger layer of defense, it will be just as important to protect the hard-working employees that sit in the SOC as it is to secure the business," says Guy Caspi, CEO of Deep Instinct. "The results of this report shed light on the exhausting challenges that today's security operations teams face on a daily basis. Recognising the need for a new approach, we set out to provide the relief that teams desperately need."

Among other findings, 66 percent believe that paying a ransom should be made illegal, 63 percent believe that the level of disruptive innovation in cybersecurity has increased, and 38 percent would definitely repurchase their existing end point detection and response solution.

You can get the full report from the Deep Instinct site and there's an infographic summary of the findings below.

Image Credit: agsandrew / depositphotos.com

AI will be used to unleash a global cyber incident in the next 12 months

