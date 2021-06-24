These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11

During its grand reveal of Windows 11 earlier today, Microsoft stressed that the new OS will run faster, and upgrades will be smaller and happen in the background.

If you’ve found Windows 10 to be a little sluggish at times, that might sound like great news to you, but Microsoft has updated the base hardware requirements for the new OS, so if your system is getting on a bit it may not be able to run it.

These are the basic requirements for installing Windows 11. If you’re not sure if your system meets those then Microsoft suggests you use the PC Health Check app to assess compatibility.

System requirements

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB) Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device Note: See below under "More information on storage space to keep Windows 11 up-to-date" for more details. System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. Switching a device out of Windows 11 Home in S mode also requires internet connectivity. Learn more about S mode here. For all Windows 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.

There may be additional requirements over time for updates, as well as requirements to turn on specific features within the OS.

Feature-specific requirements for Windows 11

Some features in Windows 11 have increased requirements beyond those listed above in the minimum requirements section. Below are some additional details regarding requirements for key features: