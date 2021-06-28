Business professionals don't understand the benefits of 5G

Just 19 percent of US business professionals claim to understand the benefits of 5G, according to a survey by Ciena, carried out in partnership with research firm Dynata.

The main benefit associated with 5G is 'faster access speeds', cited by 61 percent of respondents. By contrast, only six percent of respondents think 'reduced latency' is a major benefit, only 18 percent named 'more reliable connectivity' and only 16 percent recognized 'better wireless coverage' as a major benefit.

The results of the study indicate a significant knowledge gap relating to 5G, both in terms of what it can deliver, and the terminology used to communicate its benefits. 32 percent of working professionals say they have heard of 5G, but don't understand what it is while eight percent claim never to have heard of 5G at all.

Steve Alexander, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Ciena, says:

5G is much more than just a faster wireless technology. 5G enables constant connectivity for people, machines and devices and is the infrastructure that the Internet of Things will rely on to create the cloud experience that we all need in our increasingly digital world. Yet, most professionals surveyed admit they don’t completely understand the broader benefits of 5G. Fortunately, the data also highlighted the demand for 5G services, which could be leveraged -- and indeed, driven -- by providers effectively communicating the benefits and delivering the services users want, both humans and machines.

Despite not understanding 5G, however, a significant number still want it. 26 percent of respondents claim to have a 5G smartphone and cellular plan already, and 19 percent plan to upgrade this year. This means that, by the end of the year, 45 percent of US professionals are likely to be using a 5G-enabled device on a 5G data plan.

But there remain a sizeable 39 percent of US working professionals who say they have no plans to get a 5G data plan at all -- perhaps a consequence of the large percentage that are unaware of the benefits. Despite this, there is a broader recognition that 5G has 'game-changing' potential. When asked about the wider socio-economic impacts of 5G, 76 percent of respondents say they think 5G will help more people access digital content at home and help close the digital divide.

